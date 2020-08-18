Shweta Pandit Remembers Grandfather Pandit Jasraj: Love You Eternally

Legendary classical music vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. He passed away after a cardiac arrest in his New Jersey, USA residence, as confirmed by daughter Durga Jasraj in a statement.

Now, granddaughter Shweta Pandit took to social media to bid adieu to the musical legend. She shared an emotional video with pictures of her grandfather with her family, as well as screenshots of his video calls with her newborn daughter.

“End of an era.. your blessings and love will make me move on somehow dadu.. will miss your smiling face everytime you called to see my baby girl.. so much preciousness taken away. Love you eternally,” Shweta captioned the video.

Shweta also took to Twitter and wrote, “Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj"

On Monday, August 17, Pandit Jasraj's family released a statement saying, “With profound grief, we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest at home in New Jersey, USA.”

With a career spanning over decades, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.