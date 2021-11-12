Shweta Salve Turns 37: Here's How She Changed the Way TV's Daughter-in-law Looked

TV actor Shweta Salve is celebrating her 37th birthday today. She was fond of acting since her childhood and ruled TV serials for years before disappearing all of a sudden. Since her school days, she has participated in competitions to demonstrate her skills in drama and dance competitions. She completed her schooling at Loreto Convent School, Chembur. After this, she obtained her BA degree from Sophia College, Mumbai. She actively participated in cultural competitions in her college days.

After completing her studies, she told her family that she wanted to make a career in acting and made her debut in TV serials with the show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ in 1998. Shweta became very popular with the TV show ‘Left Right Left’. In this show, she played the character of Dr Ritu Mishra.

Shweta Salve was part of many TV shows including ‘Lipstick’, ‘Kitty Party’, ‘CID’. She also participated in several reality shows. In 2006, she participated in the first season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. She was the runner-up of this show. In the year 2007, Shweta also hosted the cricket reality series ‘Cricket Star’.

Shweta Salve made her Bollywood debut in the year 1999 with the film ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhie’. However, this film did not do well at the box office. After that, she again got busy in the serials. Later, in 2010, she again worked in a film ‘Na Ghar Ke Na Ghat Ke’. It was also a flop at the box office. In the year 2011, she did an item song in Ajay Devgan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer film ‘Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji’.

Shweta is one of those actors who challenged the perception that TV’s daughter-in-law can only be seen in sari or salwar suits. She broke this image and got a bikini photoshoot done.

She married Harmeet Sethi on April 24, 2012. In the year 2016, Shweta became the mother of a daughter. Shweta is rarely seen on TV shows these days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.