Shweta Singh Kirti Appeals to Sushant Singh Rajput Fans in Moving Note

It has been over five months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for the humble abode. However, the cause of his death and the mystery surrounding it has irked fans for long. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been handed over the probe but a statement on the cause of death is still awaited while investigation continues.

Sushant's US based sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been at the forefront of Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign, has now issued a message for the late actor's fans on social media. In her heartfelt note, she said, "I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience."

She also added, "But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees. He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth. Believe in him and his grace."

She concluded her note with some heartfelt words for SSR fans, as she wrote, "You guys don't know how much you all mean to me. The love and support we have received as a family had reclaimed my faith in humanity and divinity. I pray to almighty that he lead us to truth and light."

