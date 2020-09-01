Shweta Singh Kirti Gives Proof of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Rare Genius', Watch Video

Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share another endearing moment of her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. In a video, he can be seen writing with both hands, which makes him ambidextrous-- the ability to use the right and left hand equally well.

Sushant had earlier shared with his fans that he had the ability to use both hands equally well as he had posted about doing archery. "Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one. #selfmusing Dream 37/50. Ambidextrous archer (sic)," Sushant had written in September 2019 while sharing a snap of practicing with bow and arrow.

Meanwhile, probe is underway in the case of Sushant's death on June 14 as Central Bureau of Investigation grills Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani, Keshav, Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant, Rajat Mewati and others close to the late actor. The central agency has also summoned Sushant's family members after Rhea claimed in an interview that the he and his sisters and father KK Singh were not on good terms.