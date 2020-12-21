Shweta Singh Kirti Posts Selfie with Ankita Lokhande to Wish Her on Birthday

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a sweet birthday post for actress Ankita Lokhande recently. The 36-year-old Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress ushered in her birthday celebrations along with close friends and boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 20.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Shweta posted a selfie with Ankita and shared her greetings. Shweta mentioned that Ankita has been there for her always and was a “strong support”. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the lady I adore, who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy.”

Ankita was quick to thank Shweta. In a reply on the photo sharing app, the actress wrote, “You have always stood by my side di! So as me .. you are a strength.. a navigator who definitely directs me home .. love u eternally (sic)”.

Earlier, in response to Ankita’s birthday post, Shweta had left a loving comment. The actress wore a navy blue short dress and many of her close ones were present for the celebration at midnight. In this post, Shweta commented, “Happy Birthday beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

Following this cake cutting celebration, Ankita was also seen sporting a glittery golden dress for her birthday bash. The interior was decorated with sequins, balloon arches and other glittery items. Many industry insiders were present for the party.

Check out the post here:

This was soon followed by a video from the party where Ankita can be seen cutting her second birthday cake. In the caption, she wrote, “Birthday Celebration..! Thanku everyone.”

Ankita was in a relationship with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for several years before they parted ways in 2016. After his death, Ankita has been vocal about finding out why or how Sushant passed away. She had also staged a dance performance for her Pavitra Rishta co-star at an award ceremony recently.