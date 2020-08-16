Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Childhood Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput, Writes About Fighting Against Injustice

Sushant Singh Rajput's USA-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been crusading for justice for the late Bollywood actor via social media. In her latest post she talks about fighting against injustice. She also shared an unseen pic of Sushant from his childhood which is sure to make your hearts heavy.
Shweta and the Rajput family have been constantly demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Sushant, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.
It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR 🙏❤️🙏 #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus
It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput
Many actors like Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Sooraj Pancholi among others have also supported the family's cause is seeking a CBI inquiry into the case.