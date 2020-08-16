Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Childhood Pic of Sushant Singh Rajput, Writes About Fighting Against Injustice

Sushant Singh Rajput's USA-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been crusading for justice for the late Bollywood actor via social media. In her latest post she talks about fighting against injustice. She also shared an unseen pic of Sushant from his childhood which is sure to make your hearts heavy.

Shweta and the Rajput family have been constantly demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Sushant, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Many actors like Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Sooraj Pancholi among others have also supported the family's cause is seeking a CBI inquiry into the case.