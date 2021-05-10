Shweta Tiwari Accuses Abhinav Kohli of Physical Abuse Towards Her and Son Reyansh with CCTV Video

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has shared two videos accusing her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli of physical abuse. Shweta has alleged that her son Reyansh is terrified of Abhinav because he has been violent towards both of them as well.

The first video shared by Shweta is a CCTV footage from her society. Though unclear, a man can be seen getting into a physical tussle with a woman and child. In the second video, which seems to be taken by Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari, Reyansh can be seen hiding under a blanket as Palak tries to comfort him.

Shweta captioned the video, “Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him (sic)."

“I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!? It is the CCTV footage of my society (sic)," she added.

This comes after Abhinav alleged that Shweta had left their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an Instagram video, Abhinav said that he went from hotel to hotel looking for Reyansh. In a following interview, Shweta responded to the allegations saying that Reyansh is safe with her mother and daughter Palak.

Abhinav then shared a lengthy video on Instagram, which he captioned, “Enough of lies of Shweta." In the video he spoke about Shweta’s interview and questioned why she had to participate in the show during Covid-19. He also questioned why she didn’t leave Reyansh with him.

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013. They welcomed their son Reyansh in 2016. The couple separated after Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence.

