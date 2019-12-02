Shweta Tiwari, Akash Oberoi Spin Tales of Love, Parenting in New Series Hum Tum and Them
'Hum Tum and Them' will mark Shweta Tiwari's digital debut. In the 3-minute long trailer, which was recently released, Shweta can be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar, a little different from her usual characters in daily soaps.
Mere Dad Ki Dulhan poster
TV and movie actress Shweta Tiwari has been in news for her relationship with second husband Abhinav Kohli. However, the actress decided to drop her painful past back to move ahead in her life for daughter Palak and son Reyansh. Shweta will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Hum Tum and Them.
The actress took to social media to show the fans a glimpse of her upcoming work. Later on, the makers of Hum Tum Aur Them also dropped the official trailer of the series. The glimpse can be enough to see the chemistry between the lead pair, Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi. The story revolves around the struggle of the actors to balance their love life and their kids.
Here is a look at the trailer:
It is also to be noted that Hum Tum Aur Them will mark Shweta Tiwari's digital debut. In this 3-minute long trailer, Shweta can be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar, a little different from her usual characters on the shows. She can be seen sharing some passionate liplock with Akshay Oberoi. It is the first time that the actress has involved in such a bold avatar on screen.
This is not the only project with the actress. Shweta will also be seen in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch | Messi's Magical Goal Sinks Atletico as Barcelona Go Top of La Liga
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will Not be a Psychological Thriller but a Ghost Story, Says Anees Bazmee
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- Tenures Are Finished: Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad-led Selection Panel
- WhatsApp Can Move Aside: You May Soon Make Calls Over Wi-Fi on Your Phone