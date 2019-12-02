Take the pledge to vote

Shweta Tiwari, Akash Oberoi Spin Tales of Love, Parenting in New Series Hum Tum and Them

'Hum Tum and Them' will mark Shweta Tiwari's digital debut. In the 3-minute long trailer, which was recently released, Shweta can be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar, a little different from her usual characters in daily soaps.

Trending Desk

December 2, 2019
Shweta Tiwari, Akash Oberoi Spin Tales of Love, Parenting in New Series Hum Tum and Them
TV and movie actress Shweta Tiwari has been in news for her relationship with second husband Abhinav Kohli. However, the actress decided to drop her painful past back to move ahead in her life for daughter Palak and son Reyansh. Shweta will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Hum Tum and Them.

The actress took to social media to show the fans a glimpse of her upcoming work. Later on, the makers of Hum Tum Aur Them also dropped the official trailer of the series. The glimpse can be enough to see the chemistry between the lead pair, Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi. The story revolves around the struggle of the actors to balance their love life and their kids.

Here is a look at the trailer:

It is also to be noted that Hum Tum Aur Them will mark Shweta Tiwari's digital debut. In this 3-minute long trailer, Shweta can be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar, a little different from her usual characters on the shows. She can be seen sharing some passionate liplock with Akshay Oberoi. It is the first time that the actress has involved in such a bold avatar on screen.

This is not the only project with the actress. Shweta will also be seen in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

