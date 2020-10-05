Shweta Tiwari and Daughter Palak Look Glamorous As They Twin in Red for Actress' 40th Birthday

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has posted a couple of pictures on Instagram from her 40th birthday celebration. Posing with her daughter Palak Tiwari, Shweta can be seen wearing a red top with ripped white jeans. Palak is twinning with her mother, wearing an off-shoulder top and jeans.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the mother-daughter duo is wearing masks. Posing for one of the pictures, Shweta made a victory sign while Palak is seen holding a Starbucks cup. In the post caption, she used heart emojis and tagged her daughter Palak Tiwari.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay famed actor received love on her pictures. Reactions started pouring in on Shweta’s post with people admiring the outfits worn by the actor and her daughter. “I love what you are wearing,” commented Balika Vadhu famed actor Reena Aggarwal.

Several people called Shweta and Palak sisters, pointing to the fact that Shweta looks evergreen and young. The actor gave birth to Palak when she was only 21 years old.

Palak Tiwari also shared two more pictures on her Instagram handle from the birthday outing and captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to my Jr. Tiwari @shweta.tiwari.”

In her Instagram story section, Shweta has posted stories of the Instagram posts shared by her friends.

On the day of Shweta’s birthday, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback video from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where Shweta played the role of Prerna and received overnight fame. Posting the video, Ekta wished Shweta a happy birthday.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor had tested positive for the virus in September. “I developed a cough on September 16. The sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested,” she had said then in the interview, adding that she had quarantined herself after the result came positive. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan also stars Varun Badola.

Apart from Palak, Shweta has a three-year-old son named Reyansh Kohli. She had Palak from her first marriage with Bigg Boss 2 participant Raja Chaudhary and Reyansh from her second marriage with actor Abhinav Kohli. The two are said to have separated in 2019.