Shweta Tiwari and Daughter Palak Share Sizzling Hot Pics from Their Getaway

TV actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari are having a blast on their exotic vacation. The mother-daughter duo took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of them chilling in the pool at a resort. Shweta opted for a turquoise colour bikini, while her daughter wore a black colour bodysuit.

Have a look at their posts:

As can be seen in the snaps, Palak is wearing a one-piece black swimwear while her mother is seen posing in a pink and white costume. The beautiful women have completed their look with a pair of sunglasses.

The mom and daughter are presently relaxing in a resort in a place called Karjat in Maharashtra. Shweta’s post in less than 24 hours of being posted has garnered over one lakh likes. Her friends from the industry like Ssara Khan, Ashmit Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have also commented on her post.

The fans of the actress have dropped in fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Palak’s post too has been well received by the audience. Meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo twinned in red and white outfits on the occasion of Shweta’s 40th birthday.

Shweta was recently home quarantined after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She spent her time during the period by reading books. While she was in quarantine, her son Reyansh stayed with his father Abhinav Kohli, while her daughter lived in her house.

The actress, who is currently seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan developed symptoms on September 16. In a statement to ETimes TV, she said, “I developed a cough on September 16. The sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested.”