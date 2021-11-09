Shweta Tiwari and Daughter Palak Tiwari Groove to Bijlee, Fans Claim They Are Sisters

Actress Shweta Tiwari seems to be ageing backwards and her latest Instagram video proves it. She shared a video with her daughter Palak Tiwari dancing to the beats of the latter’s song Bijlee Bijlee. Shweta is seen wearing a white t-shirt and distressed jeans while Palak wears a brown top paired with matching pants. They flaunted their dance moves to Harrdy Sandhu’s track in an outdoor location.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Catching the beat with ⚡️BIJLEE⚡️ herself ⚡️❤️ #bijleebijlee"

As soon as she dropped the video, fans took to the comment section to praise the mother-daughter duo. One fan even said that they are looking like sisters. Shweta’s close friends from the industry, too, showered love on them in the comment section. Actor Vikaas Kalantri, who is close to Shweta, wrote, “Now #bijleebijlee just got hotter and bigger the duo doing it. Wow. love love love it ❤️❤️"

Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Sourabh Jain wrote, “Superrrr" whereas Surbhi Jyoti left a couple of fire emojis.

Palak and Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee released last month. The track is Sandhu’s collaboration with BPraak and Jaani after their hit Kya Baat Ay.

Shweta Tiwari has often spoken about how her daughter Palak has been a strong support system for her and has even called her daughter her best friend. When Palak’s video was released, she was one of the first to cheer for her daughter’s achievement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film has been produced by Vivek Oberoi and also stars the actor. Shweta, on the other hand, was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

