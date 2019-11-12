Shweta Tiwari Calls Relationship with Abhinav Kohli 'Poisonous', Lata Mangeshkar Stable But in Hospital

TV actress Shweta Tiwari was in the news a few months ago when she and her daughter had accused her husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence. The actress has now spoken on how she dealt with the whole situation. Comparing her situation to an infection, the actress told Hindustan Times, "There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out."

Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised in Mumbai on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion", and was fighting the illness like a "fighter", according to her family. The iconic singer was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure". Her condition is stable now.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says he has "emotionally made-out" with his Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. "We had a different moment. He hugged me and I have cried, he has kissed me, he has hugged me. Proper make-out session in middle of, PVR Juhu. Yes, I have emotionally made-out with Ranveer Singh," Siddhant said while recalling a moment from the screening of Gully Boy in Mumbai.

Sonali Bendre posted a very heartfelt message for her husband, filmmaker Goldi Behl to wish him on their wedding anniversary. In the Instagram post, Sonali wrote about the struggles they faced last year during her cancer treatment and what that experience meant not only to her but to Goldie as well.

The Penn Badgley-fronted stalker drama 'You' will be back with its second season on December 26. Netflix has confirmed the second season of the gripping series will return with a few changes to the existing formula.

