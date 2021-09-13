Shweta Tiwari Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With KKK 11 Co-contestants Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul

The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi commenced with high spirits and fervour across the country, especially in Maharashtra. Adhering to the COVID-19 precautions and guidelines, people avoided large gatherings. They instead visited each other’s place to share the joy of the festival. Bollywood celebrities and TV actors also welcomed Bappa at their homes. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations turned out to be a small reunion for the contestants of the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The get-together took place at TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s residence, who is also a part of the latest instalment of the stunt-based reality show.

Shweta had shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram wherein she was seen having quality time with KKK 11 co-contestants. The photos feature Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, and Sana Makbul. Apart from them, actor Vineet Raina and other friends and family members were also spotted in Shweta's photo album of Ganesh Chaturthi on Instagram.

While sharing the snaps, she wrote, “Mere Apne (my people).” Nikki and Vineet dropped in hearts in the comment section. Many of her fans were in total awe of her beauty as she looked elegant as ever in a blue and white outfit. The pictures also featured her children, Palak and Reyansh.

Shweta even shared some clips and photos from the gathering on her Instagram Stories. It is quite evident that they had a lot of fun. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations became a good reason for them to have a get-together. However, it's not the first time the KKK 11 contestants were seen having a gala time in each other’s company.

From Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding to their outings, KKK 11 participants have been making headlines ever since they returned from Cape Town.

As far as the reality show is concerned, Abhinav Shukla got eliminated from the semi-finals which was aired last weekend.

