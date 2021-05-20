Shweta Tiwari Credits Daughter Palak for Motivating Her to Undergo Body Transformation

Actress and Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari, in her recent pictures from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sets, has put social media on fire. The actress is giving some major fitness goals as she is seen flaunting her lean and toned body. But this did not happen overnight as actress revealed how her daughter, Palak, pushed her to undergo this transformation.

After her second delivery, Shweta had gained immense weight and was 73 at that time. For the daily soap ‘Hum, Tum and Them’, Shweta was asked to lose weight, therefore, she worked hard and lifted weights to fit in the size but as the actress had never lifted weights it led to shoulder pain. By the time Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was offered to the 40-year-old actress, her pain had escalated and was then diagnosed with a frozen shoulder.

Shweta shared that she would face severe pain while shooting or while taking care of her son but the she was suggested to undergo muscle training and weight workout to heal the shoulder pain. At that time, her daughter from first husband Raja Chaudhary, Palak advised her to consider hiring a good trainer who could transform her body, the actress told Bollywood Bubble.

Following her daughter’s advice, Shweta hired a trainer to get her in shape and the rest is history. Her smoking hot pictures from the sets of KKK 11 are enough to speak of the transformation the actress has undergone. Shweta is currently participating in the reality-TV show which will go on-air in July where she will be seen performing numerous stunts.

Shweta is a mother to two children and has faced two failed marriages. The actress has a daughter Palak from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary and a son Reyansh from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. Recently, her second husband Abhinav Kohli launched a slew of allegations against her and accused her of not letting him meet his son.

