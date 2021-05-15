Shweta Tiwari Drops Another Picture Flaunting her Abs from Cape Town, Fans are in Awe

Celebrities taking part in Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladihave been sharing several pictures and videos from the sets on their social media pages. On Saturday, television actress Shweta Tiwari too shared a photo of herself with her fans on her Instagram page. In the photograph, Shweta can be seen flaunting her well-toned abs in a high-neck, horizontally striped crop top which she has paired with a pair of denim and sports shoes. Celebrity designer Victor Robinson styled her look.

The actress could be seen striking a pose as actor and co-contestant, Abhinav Shukla, clicks her picture.

Soon after Shweta posted the click, netizens took to the comments section to praise her look. Some of her fans from the industry, including actresses Anita Hassanandani and Sara Khan also found her look super-hot in the picture.

Going by the social media handles of the contestants, they seem to have fun while shooting the show in Cape Town. Recently, the official Instagram page of Khatron Ke Khiladi shared a cute video in which actor and co-contestant, Arjun Bijlani can be seen teasing Shweta.

During the fun discussion, Arjun asked her the name of chywanprash that she consumes to maintain her abs. While it was a fun question, his co-contestant gave him a sincere reply and spilled the beans on how she maintains her abs. Shweta told him that by doing hard work regularly, she has been able to get such toned abs. In the video, the star also flaunted her abs like a boss.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 will soon be aired on Colors TV in which popular celebrities like Shweta, Arjun, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen,Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other. Last week, the celebrities jetted off to the South African capital to commence the shoot for the show.

