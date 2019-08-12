Shweta Tiwari Files Complaint Against Husband, Ranbir Kapoor Formally Meets Alia Bhatt's Family

Of late, B-Town has been rife with the speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be tying the knot in 2020. The rumours got momentum when Alia met designer Sabyasachi in April and now there are news reports claiming that Ranbir has met Alia's parents and asked for her hand in marriage.

In another news, actress Shweta Tiwari has reportedly filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli, alleging that the latter beat up her daughter Palak. Reports also claim that all is not well between the couple.

Also, Mika Singh, who recently performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan, made many eyebrows raised on social media.

Ranbir and Alia have remained tight-lipped about their marriage, but news reports are claiming that Ranbir met with Alia's parents recently and asked for her hand in marriage. Reportedly, the moment when Ranbir asked for Alia's hand in marriage from the latter's father Mahesh Bhatt turned out to be quite emotional, with some sentimental tears rolling.

Actress Shweta Tiwari has reportedly filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli, alleging that the latter beat up her daughter Palak. The actress reportedly filed an FIR at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali where the actress revealed that her husband is often under the influence of alcohol and has anger issues. She was accompanied by her mother and daughter Palak at the police station.

According to a Pakistan based publication, singer Mika Singh was in Karachi with his troupe to perform at the wedding ceremony of Pervez Musharraf's cousin's daughter. The video of the singer performing went viral on Twitter making netizens furious. Mika’s show took place at a time when Pakistan has downgraded its ties with India following the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, Salman Khan attended the 25 year celebration of his iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in Mumbai. While it was a reunion of sorts for the cast and crew - a particular incident left Salman fuming. In a video that has gone viral from the event, Khan is seen visibly upset with a female fan’s behaviour who tried to drag the actor by his arm for a selfie.

Stan Lee's cameos have been a staple in MCU films. Now, after his cameo in Avengers: Endgame, a Marvel fan has dug up Lee's real pictures from the '70s. His special appearance in Endgame turned out more memorable as it is the last cameo that the Marvel Comics patriarch shot for.

