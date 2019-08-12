Shweta Tiwari Files Police Complaint Against Husband Abhinav Kohli Alleging Domestic Violence

Actress Shweta Tiwari has reportedly filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli, alleging that the latter beat up her daughter Palak. The actress was spotted filing the FIR at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali. Shweta was accompanied by her mother and Palak when she informed the police about Abhinav's unruly behaviour and was reportedly spotted crying and shouting inside the station.

Spotboye reports that Shweta told policemen that Abhinav is often under the influence of alcohol and has fits of rage. The website also alleged that all is not well between the couple and that neither of them have accepted having problems in their relationship.

In the matter pertaining to the complaint filed by Shweta against Abhinav, the website said that the latter was brought in later in the day and was questioned by the police. The family chose to sort out the case amongst themselves, after having a discussion with the police for nearly four hours. The website reported that Shweta has not sought any legal recourse in the matter.

Abhinav and Shweta tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy Reyansh in 2016. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to Raja Choudhary, however, she parted ways with him after becoming a victim of domestic violence.

