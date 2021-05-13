Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Abs, Arjun Bijlani Asks Her About Her 'Chyawanprash'

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, shared a video on Instagram. In the video, he can be heard asking actress Shweta Tiwari, also a participant, the mantra behind her fitness.

As Shweta walked by, Arjun asked her, “Aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai (What is the name of your chyawanprash)?" Shweta told him, “hardwork". “Roz exercise (exercise daily), hard work," she said.

Arjun also asked her to flaunt her abs and she happily did it. Arjun then said, “Socho, kuch seekho (Think about it, learn from her)," as he wrapped up the video.

Celebrities like Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi are also shooting for the adventure reality show in Cape Town.

Earlier, Shweta had revealed in an Instagram post about her fitness journey.

She wrote, “I was at 73kgs and I desperately needed to lose that weight before starting ‘Hum Tum and Them’ in order to fit my character. I was way too occupied with my new born then to truly commit to exercising, so if I’m being honest the only thing that helped me shed the 10 kgs was @kskadakia brilliant diet, even though now it’s a combination of strenuous exercising along with my dietician’s @kskadakia recommended diet, But.. I initially dropped the 10kgs of weight solely through @kskadakia allocated plan."

