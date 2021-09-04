Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Abs, Looks Glamorous in Latest Photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari is one of the actresses whose style transformation has left everyone impressed. The actress often takes over the Internet by sharing jaw-dropping pictures. Now, Shweta has taken her fashion quotient a notch higher with the latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she looks stunning in a black embellished co-ord set consisting of a sleeveless crop top paired with a low waisted thigh-high slit skirt.

She added to the glam with her bold and smokey makeup. Shweta opted for a smokey brown eyeshadow, kohl eyes with black eyeliner, blushed cheeks and glossy nude lipstick. She completed her look by cascading her hair beautifully in soft curls. She captioned the picture as “Make it happen!!!”

As soon as Shweta dropped the picture on the Internet, netizens have flooded the post with heart emojis. Her fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing about Shweta’s pictures. A user even commented, “If you ask me to make a last wish, it would be to go on like this, holding your hands in mine, till my last breath.” Another user wrote, “I choose you. And I’ll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I’ll keep choosing you.”

Read: Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Curves In Sequinned Gown, See The Diva Ooze Sexiness In These Photos

Shweta has worked in several Hindi cinemas and television shows. She became a household name with her iconic role as Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's highly successful soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also appeared in tv shows like Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has also won the popular reality show Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. She also appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. The actress was currentlyseen in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here