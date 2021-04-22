Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Toned Midriff in Mirror Pic, Shares Her Mantra for Fit Body

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is on a mission to attain the body that she wants. The 40-year-old actress flaunted her toned midriff in her recent Instagram story and also revealed her strategy to fulfill the aim when it comes to fitness.

Mother of two, Shweta has made it clear that she is all about self-care and is often seen spending time and effort on her body. On Wednesday, the actress shared a mirror selfie on her social media handle where she was seen in a black top and white shorts. The actress flaunted her toned midriff in the picture and wrote in the caption that she does not have a deadline to achieve the kind of body that she wants and hence is taking baby steps. The caption further read that she is working on reducing one pound at a time and that is how she will reach there.

Shweta also tagged her fitness trainers, Sahil Rasheed, Prasad Shirkeeand nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel in the picture. The actress’ picture was shared by celebrity trainer Prasad on his Instagram who mentioned in the caption that one needs to have discipline and put in a lot of hard work to reach that kind of fitness.

In an Instagram post from last week, Sahil had shared a glimpse of the intense workout session Shweta goes through. The video shows the star lifting a heavy weight ball. Captioning the post, Sahil applauded Shweta and described her as courageous, dedicated, furious, diligent and an inspiring person. The throwback video captured the rigorous session the actress had in the gym and even impressed many fans and followers.

This is not the first time when Shweta flaunted her washboard abs on her social media handle.

The actress shared a few pictures last month where she dressed up in a printed pant suit with a crop top underneath.

