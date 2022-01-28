Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia All Glammed Up for Bigg Boss 15 Finale; See Pics

Bigg Boss 15 is set to come to an end on January 30 with a star-studded grand finale and the shooting for the same has already begun. Former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan were spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 as they geared up for their finale performances on stage.

Shweta stunned in a dark blue velvet outfit as she was clicked stepping out of her vanity van. Gauahar, on the other hand, looked elegant in an all-silver ensemble that she teamed with diamonds. Urvashi Dholakia was papped donning a shimmery maroon saree. While Rubina Dilaik posed in a turtle neck shirt and ripped denim. Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty was also spotted at the Film City, where the finale is being shot.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also grace Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, on the show. In the promo, shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan can be seen addressing her as Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh, leaving the actress amused.

Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. In the new promo, some moments from their BB 13 stint is shown.

Bigg Boss 15 finale will air this weekend, January 29 and 30, at 8 pm. All the eliminated contestants will also be making an appearance. Currently, the contestants who are present in the house are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal.

