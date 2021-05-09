Shweta Tiwari Hits Back at Abhinav Kohli's Claim That She Abandoned Son for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli recently accused her of leaving their son for doing stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav took to social media to share, “Shweta has left for South Africa to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had asked for my consent to go to South Africa, but I refused since it is not safe to travel amid the spread of coronavirus. She will be working there for 12 hours a day and will leave the child at the hotel, which is not required."

Now, hitting back at Abhinav, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble (via), “I had informed Abhinav over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives and Palak (Tiwari) are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot."

She added, “He speaks to Reyansh in the evening over call for about one hour, every day, without fail as per the High Court’s order. Yet he claims that he doesn’t know where his child is and how he is doing.”

Abhinav had posted a series of videos in which he complained about not knowing where Reyansh is. Earlier, too, he has accused Shweta of neglect and keeping him away from Reyansh.

