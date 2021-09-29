Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised Due to Low Blood Pressure, to be Discharged Soon

Actress Shweta Tiwari, who was most recently seen on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has been hospitalised. She was reportedly diagnosed with weakness and low blood pressure. According to Indian Express, Shweta’s team said “The actress had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.” The team assured that the actress would return home soon.

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta had participated along with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Biljani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill and others. She had reached top five and was out of the race at the fourth position. Arjun took home the trophy, cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs and a new car after beating Divyanka in the finale task. Vishal was the second runner-up on the stunt-based reality show.

Meanwhile, Shweta is a mother to two children and has faced two failed marriages. The actress has a daughter Palak from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary and a son Reyansh from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli. Recently, her second husband Abhinav Kohli launched a slew of allegations against her and accused her of not letting him meet his son.

