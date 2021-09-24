Shweta Tiwari Impresses Netizens with Her Beige Outfit Flaunting Fit Body, See Pics

Television actress Shweta Tiwari channeled her boss woman persona as she appeared on the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 finale. The 40-year-old wore a beige coloured corset vest with a jacket and a pair of pants to complete her look. Shweta wore nude tone make-up to go along with her outfit.
The actress posted a set of three pictures on her latest Instagram post as she flaunted her outfit which highlighted her toned abs. Captioning the post, Shweta wrote, “The Grand finale! KKK11.” The Instagram post received over 3,13,821 likes since it was shared on the social media platform on Wednesday.
Shweta’s fellow contestant at Khatron Ke Khiladi,actress Divyanka Tripathi commented with a compliment as she wrote, “You stunner.” Another contestant from the reality show,actor Sourabh Raaj Jain commented, “Super.” Celebrity photographer Amit Khanna called the look “Stunning.”
In her previous Instagram post, the actresshad shared some pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shweta was seen with her fellow contestants on the show and host Rohit Shetty. The first picture featured Shweta with Vishal Singh, while in the next pictures, singer Aastha Gill and actor Sourabh Raaj were also spotted.
Captioning the post, Shweta bid adieu to the reality show as she wrote, “A beautiful journey of a beautiful show comes to an end. Promises to always stay in touch and never ending friendship are made. A journey full of memories, endless talks, endless lessons comes to an end.”
