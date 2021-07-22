Shweta Tiwari Looks Sizzling Hot in Monochrome Pink Pant Suit, See Pics

Shweta Tiwari, who is known for essaying the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic TV show Kasauti Zindagi Ka, is nowadays being seen in a different avatar. After her pictures from the 11th edition of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, surfaced online, fans were shocked to see the impeccable body transformation of the actress. In a recent post, the actress has nailed a pink monochrome formal outfit.

Formals were once limited to black and blue, but the trendy pant-suits have carved their way through. And Shweta appears to be the frontrunner of this trend. The actress wore a bright pink bralette with a pink pant-suit and she completed her look with high heels. A drop emerald necklace added its dramatic presence to the outfit but was subtle to the eye.

In a series of pictures posted by Shweta, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. For the caption, Shweta simply credited her stylists for her phenomenal outfit and styling. Her fans and co-contestants of KKK 11 showered love in the comment section of the post. While actor Arjun Bijlani hailed the actress for her ‘abs,’ others including Varun Soon, Sana Makbul simply dropped fire emoticons to express how sizzling hot Shweta was looking.

Her fans used various adjectives like ‘stunner’, ‘gorgeous’, ‘beautiful’ for her boss lady look. However, one of them wrote, “This lady still have the worth to make a huge comeback in to serials as a lead.”

This was not the first time, the TV actress had donned quirky pant-suits. A few days back, during the press conference of KKK 11, Shweta has done yet another printed pantsuit.

She had paired it with a plain white crop top underneath. The actress had paired the pin bowling-printed suit with yellow heels, and some golden chains. Shweta has definitely changed the way people look at pantsuits.

