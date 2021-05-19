Shweta Tiwari Looks Stunning in BTS Video Shot by Abhinav Shukla

The popular adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s eleventh season is currently under production. The contestants are currently in Cape Town, South, where she will take part in various stunts.

Shweta Tiwari, who is one of the participants of the show took to Instagram to share a BTS video from the shoot, where could be seen showing fans a glimpse of the set. Moreover, she credited her fellow contestant, Bigg Boss fame Abhinav Shukla for taking the video.

“Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)," she captioned the video.

Shweta has also shared more photos from Cape Town. She recently shared gorgeous pictures of herself overlooking the sea.

Shweta was last seen in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari. The show first aired in 2019 and the last episode was in November 2020. Her chemistry with Varun Badola had made the show very popular.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The participants include Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

