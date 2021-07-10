Shweta Tiwari on Daughter Palak Tiwari's Debut: Couldn't Help Her Much, Feel Sad About It

Shweta Tiwari is a proud mother as daughter Palak Tiwari gets ready for her debut in Bollywood with the horror film, “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter". However, the television star regrets the fact that she could not provide Palak with much beyond her support because she primarily belongs to a different industry.

“I feel very proud because everything that she got, she did it with her hard work and her auditions. I was just there to support her. I could not provide her anything else being in a different industry. (I belong to) The TV industry and she is going to enter the film industry," Shweta told IANS.

Shweta, 40, has been a part of the television industry for over two decades now. She gained popularity with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and later featured in shows such as Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

“The way of working in these two industries are absolutely different. I think I could not help her much, which I feel sad about. She is such a hardworking girl and I am so proud of her," the actress added.

Shweta will soon be seen in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors.

