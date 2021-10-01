Shweta Tiwari Get's Custody of Her Son After Ex-husband Abhinav Kohli Accused Her of Being a Busy Mother: 'This is What I Wanted'

Television actress Shweta Tiwari was recently accused by Abhinav Kohli of leaving their son Reyaansh alone in a hotel and going to Cape Town to shoot for Season 11 of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He had also claimed that she did not inform the court before leaving the country to fulfil her work commitments. He had also sought custody of his child.

Read: Abhinav Kohli Accuses Shweta Tiwari of Leaving Son Alone for Over a Month

In a recent development, the court observed all the allegations levelled by Abhinav and decided to keep the custody of the child with his mother. Reacting to the judgement, the actress in a conversation with Times Of India, said, “This is what I wanted and I am honestly satisfied with the judgement.”

Shweta added, “Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years. He would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create a ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both, me and my child. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at my doorstep anytime.”

The spat came to light when the actress revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence. However, she endured it all for a long time for the sake of her children, before breaking all ties with Abhinav.

In May this year, Shweta had shared shocking CCTV footage of her ex-husband in which he could be seen snatching their son from her arms. She had also claimed that Abhinav physically abused her and Reyansh.

