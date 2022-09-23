Shweta Tiwari On Guiding Daughter Palak for Showbiz: ‘She Is Way Smarter To Handle These Things’

Shweta Tiwari has consistently enthralled people with her impeccable acting in TV shows and has won a special place in their hearts. For her forthcoming project, Shweta is gearing up to capture the audience’s hearts again with the show Main Hoon Aparajita. Amid this, her daughter Palak Tiwari is also following in her footsteps and Shweta cannot help but be proud of her daughter. While interacting with the Times of India, the actress could not stop gushing about Palak.

When asked about the advice she gave to her daughter to sustain herself in the industry, Shweta said, this generation begins their journey by encountering trolls. “Our time was very different. We didn’t have the pressure of social media and trolling,” she said. Following this Shweta revealed how difficult it is for their generation to tackle such things because they were never trained to deal with them. She added, “My daughter, or her generation, their beginning has been from handling this world of trolls. They begin their journeys in the industry by handling trolls. When there is some pressure as a mother, I handle her, but she is way smarter to handle these things.”

Prior to this, the actress shared how Palak wanted to experience everything on the sets and thus before becoming an actress, she was an Assistant Director. Shweta says that her daughter is a humble person as she understands everything and knows the “perks and disadvantages” of being on and off the screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari was featured in a music video Mangta Hai alongside Aditya Seal. She will soon mark her Bollywood debut with Rosie – The Saffron Chapter alongside Vivek Oberoi, Tahir Shabbir and Arbaaz Khan.

