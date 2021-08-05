Shweta Tiwari on Saurabh Raaj Jain's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Eviction: Arjun Bijlani Could Have Chosen Someone Else

After Television actor Saurabh Raj Jain was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, fans were utterly disappointed. Now, his co-contestant and actress Shweta Tiwari has finally broken her silence on his eviction. In a video shared by a Bollywood paparazzo, Tiwari could be seen with her daughter Palak Tiwari when she was approached by the shutterbugs for a comment. The actress expressed that Saurabh was a deserving contestant and he should not have been eliminated.

“Saurabh was a very deserving candidate and he should not have been ousted like this. But this is the format of the show that you have to nominate someone and he (Arjun Bijlani) nominated him. Someone else could have been nominated but it is done now and even we are back in India," Shweta said.

Many followers of the show held Arjun responsible for nominating Saurabh for the task that led to his eviction.

On being asked whether Bijlani is being favoured in the show, she concluded by saying, “No one is favouring one particular contestant, but I feel, in that particular act, Vishal (Vishal Aditya Singh) did better".

