Shweta Tiwari Opens up on Her Inspirational Weight Loss Journey, Says 'It's Not Impossible'

Shweta Tiwari has already garnered immense love from fans for her acting talents. Best known for her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress has recently taken her fans by surprise by flaunting her new fit self. In addition to winning many hearts, Shweta’s super fit avatar has been collecting rave reviews on her transformation from her friends and colleagues in the industry.

Back in February of 2020, Shweta revealed in a social media post that she was desperate to shed postpartum weight. The actress weighed 73kgs after the birth of her son, Reyansh. She confessed that she had to lose weight post-pregnancy in a limited time span due to work. She mentioned that her character in Hum Tum aur Them required her to be in the best shape. Being busy with the commitments of her newborn, Shweta found it difficult to spare time to exercise. That’s when her nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel stepped in. Shweta took to her Instagram where she opened up on her diet plan and the role of her nutritionist in her well-being.

Shweta confessed that weight loss is not at all easy. She added that one needs a lot of dedication, self control and will power. She owes it to her nutritionist to make the task a possibility and the difficult journey easy and fun. The actress says that it was Patel who was more determined than her to shed the kilos. “Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr.,” she wrote concluding her not of gratitude on Instagram.

In an earlier interview, Patel revealed what Shweta ate as part of her diet. She mentioned that they worked with a combination of foods and changed her diet every few days. Patel, who ensured to plan Shweta’s meals with perfection, said that she continues to stick to a healthy diet. That diet includes foods such as brown rice and dals, oats, low-fat dairy, seasonal and vitamin-C rich fruits, nuts and lean meats.