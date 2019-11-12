Shweta Tiwari Opens Up on Her 'Poisonous Relationship' with Abhinav Kohli

TV actress Shweta Tripathi is set to return to the small screen with her new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Recently, she was in the news when she and her daughter had accused Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence. The actress has now spoken on how she dealt with the whole situation.

Comparing her situation to an infection, the actress told Hindustan Times, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out."

However, now things have gone better for the actress as she says, "And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

Shweta first appeared on the television show Kaahin Kissi Roz and has come a long way. She gained popularity playing the role of Prerna on Kasuatii Zindagi Kay.

The actress believes in having a positive outlook even during negative situations and gave an analogy on the same, “If my one hand stops working, I won’t stop living my life. I will start using my other hand. Similarly, if one part of my life goes wrong, I won’t stop leading my life. I have to look after my life, my kids, their school, their doctor, my house, my phone and electric bills.”

Earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, she filed for divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage. At that it was reported that Raja’s alcoholism and violent behaviour could be the reasons behind it. Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in July 2013.

She has replied for the people who said how could things go wrong the second time! “I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can’t things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem."

She added, "Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don’t want to stay with you,".

