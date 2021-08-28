Shweta Tiwari Posts Bold Pictures on Instagram, Fans Shower Praises

If there is one TV actor who has stayed the same, it’s Shweta Tiwari. Once referred to as the ‘Aishwarya Rai of Indian Television’, Shweta, it appears, hasn’t aged a day since her ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ days. The actor’s latest glamorous photoshoot has created a lot of buzz on social media.

In the photos shared on her Instagram handle, Shweta is seen wearing a shiny silver dress designed by Victor Robinson. She has captioned the photos with an inspiring line, “If need be, break all the rules, and never apologize for that.”

Shweta shared these photos on her timeline about 6 hours ago, and it has already garnered more than 2 lakh likes. Besides her fans, other celebrities are also expressing their love and admiration for the actor, leaving encouraging comments on her Instagram. While actor Sristy Rode left a ‘fire’ emoji comment, Arjun Bijlani also posted a ‘hands up’ emoji.

Of late, Shweta has been increasingly active on social media. She never misses a chance to interact with her fans.

Looking at the photos, it’s nearly impossible to guess her age. The TV star has nearly 26 lakh followers on Instagram and she continues to fascinate people with her remarkably beautiful pictures.

Shweta Tiwari used to work in Bhojpuri videos before appearing in TV and web series. She has worked with stars like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishen.

Shweta was also the winner of the superhit reality TV show Bigg Boss season 4.

