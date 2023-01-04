Shweta Tiwari Proves She Is An Avid Reader, Reveals Reading 46 Books In 2022

Shweta Tiwari became a household name with her outstanding performance in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the most popular celebrities in the Hindi television industry. Apart from acting, Shweta also devotes a considerable amount of time to reading, and her latest Instagram Story is testimony to the same.

The 42-year-old recently revealed that she completed reading 46 books, with a total of 17,507 pages. What’s more, she completed reading these books in one year – 2022.

The books that she read last year include Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, Ubik by Philip K. Dick, and Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale, to name a few. And it looks like Shweta Tiwari is all pumped up to expand her reading list, as she has already picked her first book for 2023.

On Tuesday, January 3, she shared that her first book for this year is Before I Fall by Lauren Oliver. For those who have not read the book, it revolves around the life of a high school senior, Samantha Kingston, who enjoys her life to the fullest until she dies in an accident. However, she miraculously wakes up the next morning. What follows after she wakes up from the dead forms the crux of this novel.

On the career front, Shweta Tiwari is presently a part of the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita. The soap opera narrates the story of a woman, Aparajita Singh, who is abandoned by her husband. Despite facing adverse circumstances, Aparajita leaves no stone unturned in taking care of her daughters. Apart from Shweta, the show also stars Manav Gohil, Anushka Merchande and Shweta Gulati, among others. Ever since its debut in September 2022, Main Hoon Aparajita has received a positive response from the audience for its storyline and exemplary performances by the cast.

