Shweta Tiwari Responds to the 'God and Bra' Controversy, Says It Has Been 'Taken Out of Context'

Following an FIR, popular television actress Shweta Tiwari responded to the outrage caused by her ‘God and bra’ statement at a press conference. A statement issued by her spokesperson read, “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media."

“However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people," it continued.

Shweta Tiwari’s Yet Another Remark in New Viral Video Sparks Outrage: ‘Bhagwan Se Seedha Bra Fitter’

Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people," the statement concluded.

An FIR was lodged against the actress for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The case was registered at Shyamala Hills police station in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 4 winner courted controversy over a statement she made during the promotion of her upcoming web series.

During the launch event of the web series, Shweta said, “Mere bra ki size Bhagwan le rahe hai (God is measuring my bra).” The actress was reportedly referring to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is famous for playing the role of Lord Krishna in the TV series Mahabharata. Sourabh plays the role of a bra-fitter in the new web series. Although Shweta made the comment in a lighter vein, it did not go down well with many.

Following the statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought a report from the Bhopal Police Commissioner on the entire matter.

