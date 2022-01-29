Shweta Tiwari Reveals Bigg Boss 15 Top 2 Finalists Ahead of Finale? Here's What She Said

Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai are in the running for the Bigg Boss 15 winner’s trophy this year. While social media is divided on who could win, Shweta Tiwari might have just hinted at the Top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 15.

Shweta was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Friday night. The Bigg Boss 4 winner will appear in the two-part Bigg Boss 15 finale this weekend. She had a quick chat with the paparazzi outside her vanity van. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shweta was seen being asked about the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

While Shweta refused to reveal the Bigg Boss 15 winner’s name, she dropped three names that are likely to win. “Arre, winner nahi bata sakti yaar. Teja (Tejasswi) hogi, Shamita hogi aur inn dono ladkiyon mein se. Mere khyaal se Pratik hoga," she said. Shweta wrapped her interaction soon after.

Based on Shweta’s response, Tejasswi’s fans are convinced that Tejasswi has won. “She said teja first," an excited fan noted. “I feel kk but teja ki dress se lag raha h voh hi winner hogi kyoki last 5yrs se dress and trophy same hi hoti h winners ki (I feel in it is Karan Kundrra but based on the outfit Tejasswi wore, it seems like she has won because, in the last five years, the Bigg Boss winners have worn similar outfits)," another fan noted.

A fan was also heartbroken that Karan’s name was not mentioned. “She took 3 names except for Karan’s name, I’m literally shattered. I really wanted Karan to win, this is too hard to process," the fan said.

Bigg Boss 15 finale part 1 will premiere on Saturday night while the winner will be announced on Sunday night. The finale will feature a few Bigg Boss alumni along with Deepika Padukone, who will be seen promoting her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan.

