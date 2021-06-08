Shweta Tiwari Reveals Her New Nickname Given by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Co-contestants and Crew

Actress Shweta Tiwari is busy shooting in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Earlier, Tiwari stunned her fans with her transformation pictures which she often posts on her Instagram handle. The 40-year-old actress recently shared a video in her Instagram story of herself getting her hair and makeup done for the shoot. In the video, Tiwari informed that she has been given a nickname by her fellow contestants and crew members.

Actress revealed that people on the sets of KKK11, including her makeup artist call her “mumma.” She further joked about being the “mother of South Africa” and “jagat mumma” in the video.

Tiwari has been a part of some superhit daily soaps which have left an everlasting impression on the audience. Along with this, the actress has also participated in reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. Talking to Bombay Times, Tiwari revealed that she participated in KKK 11 because of the adventure element and also because it is a unique show which allows you to face your fears. She further credited her daughter, Palak for pushing her to participate in the show. Tiwari informed that Palak told her it would be too late if she didn’t participate now.

Away from home, the actress misses her children the most. Tiwari shared that she and her children sleep with a video calling app, which remains on. So that they get to see each other when they wake up. She further disclosed that before and after every stunt she talks to her daughter.

While she is in Cape Town, her name has been in the news for her ugly feud with her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli. Kohli has fired several allegations on Tiwari and accused her of not letting him meet his son. It was Tiwari’s second marriage with Kohli and they have a son, Reyaansh.

