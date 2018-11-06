English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shweta Tiwari Reveals Real Reason Why She was not Staying With Husband Abhinav Kohli for a Year
Shweta Tiwari, who welcomed her first child with husband, actor Abhinav Kohli in December 2016, has broken her silence over their fallout rumours.
Image credits: Instagram/Abhinav Kohli
Shweta Tiwari, who welcomed her first child with husband, actor Abhinav Kohli in December 2016, has broken her silence over their fallout rumours. Of late, there have been a couple of reports doing the rounds that all is not well between Shweta and Abhinav.
The two, in fact, gradually stopped appearing at public events together that further added fuel to the fire.
Now, the actress has finally revealed the real reason behind her husband's sudden disappearance from her life for almost a year.
"Abhinav’s father passed away the same year I got pregnant. Abhinav’s parents stayed in Bengaluru, so he had to stay there for some time before he could get his mother here. His father was a retired air force officer and his mother owned a publishing company. Abhinav required some time before he could wrap up everything and be in Mumbai with us. He stayed there for almost a year," the actress told the Times of India.
"Now, here people started noticing that I was going to parties alone and was not seen with him. Even after Reyansh was born, he used to come for some time and go back. So, people felt why are they not staying together? I felt so weird that just because my husband was away for some time, people found a reason to gossip and therefore I decided to stop giving any explanations to anyone," she added.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Shweta was earlier married to actor Raja Chaudhary. Abhinav and Shweta met on the sets of a show, and dated for three years before they decided to tie the knot in 2013. Shweta is also mother to 18-year-old Palak who's set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Darsheel Safari soon.
