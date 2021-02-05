Shweta Tiwari Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Glamorous Photos, Ekta Kapoor Says 'Wow'

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has surprised her followers with stunning pictures of herself where she is wearing a shimmery silver dress. In the sultry photoshoot, the 40-year-old actress, who has been styled by Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal, looks gorgeous. Friends and colleagues of Shweta are impressed after seeing her in this new and unusual avatar. Shweta’s photographs have garnered lakhs of likes and thousands of comments from her admirers. She matched the one-shoulder dress with long earrings. Shweta’s black smokey eye makeup also enhanced her look.

Producer Ekta Kapoor commented "Wow" along with a heart emoji on Shweta’s pics. Shweta shot to fame after she starred in Ekta’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2001. The show was popular for a long time and ran for eight years.

Nivedita Basu, the creative director of Shweta’s hit show, was also amazed to see the actress’ hot photoshoot and commented fire emojis.

In the comments section, television actress Sara Khan called Shweta ‘hottest’ and posted fire emojis. Sara and Shweta were co-contestants in season four of the reality show Bigg Boss which aired in 2010-11. While Shweta was declared the winner of the season, the show was also important for Sara as she got married to her boyfriend Ali Merchant inside the house.

Admiring her photographs, Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel, who was also in the Bigg Boss house with Shweta, commented with fire and heart emojis.

Shweta last appeared in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show ran from 2019 to 2020. Starring Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari, the show was about a daughter who successfully finds love for her widower father.

The 40-year-old actress is a mother to two kids, 20-year-old Palak Tiwari and 4-year-old Riyansh Kohli. Palak is also an actor and will be soon seen in her debut film Rosie.