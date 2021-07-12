Shweta Tiwari Shares Adorable Family Moments with Daughter Palak and Son Reyansh

Actress Shweta Tiwari took to social media recently to share some loving family moments featuring her daughter Palak and son Reyansh. They seemed to be on an outing as they pose all smiles for the camera. In one of the pictures where Reyansh is seen covering his head with T-shirt, Shweta joked that he was attempting Salman Khan‘s steps from Seeti Maar song from Radhe.

Palak looked pretty in a T-shirt and ripped denims. Shweta wore a floral print dress and posed all smiles with another family member.

In a video that Shweta posted on her Instagram story, the two can be seen twinning in matching blue and white striped outfits. Palak is seen lifting her younger brother in her arms and spinning him around lovingly and kissing him. Shweta shared this lovely moment of her children playing together with the famous Hindi song Aashiyan.

Shweta was also seen attending the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Mumbai recently. The event was attended by her co-contestants and show host Rohit Shetty.

Shweta’s inclusion in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 came in at the last moment. She will be seen in the show with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill.

