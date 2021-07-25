Shweta Tiwari Shares Adorable Pics with Son Reyansh, Calls Him 'My Twinkling Star'

Actress Shweta Tiwari on Sunday took to Instagram to share pictures with her son Reyansh. In the first picture, the actress was seen about to plant a kiss on Reyansh. In another, the two gaze lovingly at each other. “My Twinkling star 🌟," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

Shweta started working in 1999 but it was her portrayal of Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which ran from 2001-2008 that made her a household name. She was later seen in television series including Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

“I am very happy with the growth, even the mistakes I have made in my career. I have learned something out of them. I don’t regret anything in my career," Shweta told IANS.

The 40-year-old actress said that she has always tried to do something different. “I never made myself monotonous. I never did the same kind of roles again and again. Till the time I am working I am going to try different work. For me, money was not the criteria. The work was the criteria," she said.

Shweta is currently seen in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors.

