Shweta Tiwari Shares Adorable Picture with Daughter Palak, Fans Comment on Their Resemblance

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari is quite active on social media and keeps sharing snippets from their life, especially with her daughter, Palak.

Shweta recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her daughter. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning as they pose for the lens. She captioned it as, "Nothing but Sandy Skin and Summer Smiles! #etherealgirl @palaktiwarii".

Shweta has two kids, daughter Palak, 19, (from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary) and son Reyansh, 3 (from second marriage with Abhinav Kohli).

Palak has generated a lot of curiosity and there were rumours recently that she would be following her mother's footsteps to start a career in acting. Take a look at some more photos of the the teenager with her mother.

In an interaction with the Hindustan Times, Shweta had opened up about her journey through personal battles. She said, "I don't think I'm very strong. I have weak moments, too, but that isn't for the audience to see. I'm a parent, and I've to raise my daughter Palak and my son Reyansh. I've to run the house, also. So how can I fall weak and break in testing times? I draw this strength from Palak, who has taken care of me like my mother. I have been very lucky that whenever I explain or tell her something, she understands and follows it. God has been kind."

On the work front, Shweta made her digital debut in 2019 with Alt Balaji and ZEE5's product, Hum, Tum And Them alongside Akshay Oberoi. She continues to appear in TV series, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-starring Varun Badola that airs on Sony TV.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.