Shweta Tiwari Shares Adorable Picture with Daughter Palak, Fans Comment on Their Resemblance
Shweta Tiwari keeps posting photos with her teenage daughter Palak and followers often marvel at the resemblance between the two.
Image: Instagram
Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari is quite active on social media and keeps sharing snippets from their life, especially with her daughter, Palak.
Shweta recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her daughter. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning as they pose for the lens. She captioned it as, "Nothing but Sandy Skin and Summer Smiles! #etherealgirl @palaktiwarii".
Shweta has two kids, daughter Palak, 19, (from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary) and son Reyansh, 3 (from second marriage with Abhinav Kohli).
Palak has generated a lot of curiosity and there were rumours recently that she would be following her mother's footsteps to start a career in acting. Take a look at some more photos of the the teenager with her mother.
In an interaction with the Hindustan Times, Shweta had opened up about her journey through personal battles. She said, "I don't think I'm very strong. I have weak moments, too, but that isn't for the audience to see. I'm a parent, and I've to raise my daughter Palak and my son Reyansh. I've to run the house, also. So how can I fall weak and break in testing times? I draw this strength from Palak, who has taken care of me like my mother. I have been very lucky that whenever I explain or tell her something, she understands and follows it. God has been kind."
On the work front, Shweta made her digital debut in 2019 with Alt Balaji and ZEE5's product, Hum, Tum And Them alongside Akshay Oberoi. She continues to appear in TV series, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-starring Varun Badola that airs on Sony TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream