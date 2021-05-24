Shweta Tiwari Shares Happy Pics with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Co-contestants

The popular reality showKhatron Ke Khiladi is back with season 11 and the contestants are taking over the social media with their Cape Town shenanigans. All the participants of the show are continuously treating their fans with stunning pictures and videos from their fun time. Actress Shweta Tiwari,who is also a part of the show, has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen having a gala time with her other co-contestants.

Apart from Shweta, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jainand others can also be seen in the frame. Sharing the picture, the actress also wrote thatnew friends bring new energy to your soul. She can be seen flaunting her brightest smile while looking amazing in a pink shoulder dress, while Divyanaka looks gorgeous in a black outfit.

Ever since the picture has been dropped on the internet, it has gone viral in no time. Fans have showered the post by dropping lovely comments. Sourabhand Arjunhave also commented on the post.

From the timethe caress has jetted off to Capetown, her pictures and videos are grabbing the headlines. A couple of days ago, Shweta shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of KKK season 11. In the clip, she can be seen walking in style on the sets. The actress looks stunning in a green tracksuit and has kept her hair open. She can also be seen getting ready in the make-up room on the sets. Sharing the clip, she called Abhinav the most talented guy on the sets.

The show is all set to go on floors in July. However, the final date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, a few reports aboutthe show’s first elimination episode are alreadydoing rounds on the internet. Going by a recent tweet from the official Twitter handle of The Khabri, Vishal Aditya Singh will be the first contestant to get eliminated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here