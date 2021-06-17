Shweta Tiwari Shares How She Keeps Up With Her Kids While Away in South Africa

Television actress Shweta Tiwari, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, has shared a glimpse of her adorable video call with her kids, Palak and Reyansh. She shared a screenshot of the video call in her Instagram story where she can be seen quite happy as she reunited with her children. It seems like the actress was enjoying Palak and Reyansh’s stories while she is miles away from them. She captioned the post, “NeverEnding Stories” along with red heart emojis. She has been away from her kids for almost a month now.

Shweta is currently having a gala time in Cape Town while shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her social media pictures often take the internet by storm. The actress keeps sharing regular updates with her fans. She has been bonding well with her co-contestants and this video of her with co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh is proof. The actress dropped a goofy video with Vishal where the duo can be seen dancing. Sharing the picture, she called this happy dance and asked her fans to guess the reason behind this. In the video, the actress can be seen donning in a grey co-ord athleisure set.

The video has garnered 144,096 views and tons of comments. Some of the fans even guessed that she has gets selected for the finale round.

Shweta has also been hitting headlines because of the allegations made by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli against her. He had accused the actress of hiding their son, Reyansh, as she left for South Africa. He also accused her of leaving without his consent. Reacting to the same, the actress said that she has not left her son alone and he is with her family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here