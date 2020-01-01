Take the pledge to vote

Shweta Tiwari Talks About Work and Life Post Divorce from Second Husband Abhinav Kohli

TV actress Shweta Tiwari. who split from her second husband in 2019, says that she keeps her personal and private life completely separate.

Priyanka Kaul

Updated:January 1, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
TV actress Shweta Tiwari. who split from her second husband in 2019, says that she keeps her personal and private life completely separate.

TV actress Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about how separation from her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, and comments that followed have kept her undeterred. She is currently seen on the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola.

Talking about the same, she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "My strength is my passion. I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate. I don't go on set and say 'Oh my god, I can't perform today because I have so many problems' or I can't go back home and say 'don't fight with me as I need to go to work'." The actress further added that she keeps her personal and private life completely separate and becomes the character according to the need of the hour.

The actress said that she derives her strength from her family, who are her biggest support. When asked if she was in love, she interestingly said, "I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don't have time for anybody else." Shweta says she is occupied with her kids and their love, and is not looking for anything else at the moment.

Shweta has a 19-year-old daughter named Palak from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary (1998). In 2007, she had filed for divorce from him, citing his alcoholism and violence causing trouble in their relationship.

In July 2013, she she got married to actor Abhinav Kohli and had a baby boy (Reyansh, 3 years) with him in 2016. However, things went awry for the actress once again when Shweta filed a complaint against Kohli for abuse and alleged harassment for her and her daughter.

Reacting to the negativity she receives on the social media owing to her two troubled relationships, she said, “There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something.”

"I am not brave. I am very weak. I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that’s normal," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
