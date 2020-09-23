Shweta Tiwari Tests Positive for Covid-19: I Have to Quarantine Myself Till October 1

Actress Shweta Tiwari has tested positive for Covid-19. She confirmed the news to a publication and said that she will have to quarantine herself till October 1st.

Talking to Times of India, Shweta said, "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19." Shweta explained that she was unwell since September 16th and had a very important sequence left to shoot with Varun Badola for their show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Hence, not wanting to take any chances she got herself tested.

"I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya (Singh, producers) said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested," she said.

She said that she is isolating herself at her home as they have got plenty of rooms. Her daughter Palak is also very particular about social distancing. She further added that her son Reyansh is currently with his father Abhinav Kohli.

When asked about how she is managing, she said, "I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October 1 at least. My next test will happen on September 27."

While Shweta has contracted the virus, her co-star Varun Badola is awaiting the results of his next test. His wife, actress Rajashree Sachdev had tested positive for Covid-19. The upcoming wedding sequences of the show might be postponed due to present conditions, or another track will be written focusing mainly of Varun's character.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan airs on Sony Entertainment Television and also stars Anjali Tatrari in a lead role as Varun's daughter.