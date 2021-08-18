Shweta Tiwari Trolled After Posting Birthday Wish for 'Sweetest Friend' Vikaas Kalantri

Actor Shweta Tiwari has been one of the most successful and popular TV actresses but unfortunately, her personal life has not been so good. The actress who became a household name after Kasautii Zindagi Kay has been part of a number of successful TV shows. Shweta is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wherein the TV bahu is taking on deadly stunts to stay in the game. Her recent transformation is being hailed by her fans, however, the actress on August 17 became the target of internet trolling.

Posting two throwback pictures, Shweta wrote a heartfelt note for her actor pal Vikaas Kalantri on his birthday. In the caption, she wrote how Vikaas has been there for her to boost her confidence and support her through all the ups and downs. “When I want to learn to trust again, you prove to me that I can,” she added. Pouring out feelings for her “sweetest friend”,Shweta wished him a happy birthday.

While some of Shweta’s KKK 11 co-contestants adored the way she penned down the birthday note, Vikaas thanked her for the lovely post and wrote, “You know how much you mean to me, now and always.”

However, a few Instagram users made assumptions about their bond, and thinking that he would probably be Shweta’s third husband, they trolled her with nasty comments. Some of them wrote that it is going to be the third divorce, while a user called Vikaas the new “bakra.”

Shweta’s personal life has always taken the centre stage on various occasions. From her two divorces to the custody case of her son, the actress has always been in the limelight. For the unversed, Shweta was first married to TV actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and has a daughter Palak. After nine years of marriage, Shweta filed a divorce. Later, after dating for three years, Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli. The couple has a son, Reyansh. But again, the marriage could not last forever and Shweta separated away from him in 2019.

