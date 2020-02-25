English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Shweta Tiwari Twins with Daughter Palak and Son Reyansh in Yellow at Family Wedding

credits - Shweta Tiwari instagram

Shweta Tiwari can be seen twinning with her daughter Palak in yellow traditional lehenga. On the other hand, son Reyansh can be seen sporting a yellow kurta.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
TV actress Shweta Tiwari is currently on a break attending a family wedding. She has shared a few pictures from the festivities on Instagram.

Shweta can be seen twinning with her daughter Palak in yellow traditional lehenga. On the other hand, son Reyansh can be seen sporting a yellow kurta.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram she wrote alongside: Khushiyaaann!❤️❤️❤️ @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas

Shweta also shared pictures with her mother and other family members. She wrote: Familia❤️ #mummy #papa #bhai #bacche #nidwedsyas @palaktiwarii @tiwarinirmala @nidhaantiwari @yasmin8388 #nanhayatri

In another picture from the event, Reyansh can be seen planting a soft kiss on sister Palak's cheeks.

Palak shared it on her Instagram story with the caption: 2 seconds later he smacked me with that stick but we'll focus on the positives.

palak tiwari

For the uninitiated, Shweta became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Later, she went to win the title of Bigg Boss 4 winner. And, she is currently seen on Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan along with Varun Badola.

