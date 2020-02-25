Shweta Tiwari Twins with Daughter Palak and Son Reyansh in Yellow at Family Wedding

TV actress Shweta Tiwari is currently on a break attending a family wedding. She has shared a few pictures from the festivities on Instagram.

Shweta can be seen twinning with her daughter Palak in yellow traditional lehenga. On the other hand, son Reyansh can be seen sporting a yellow kurta.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram she wrote alongside: Khushiyaaann!❤️❤️❤️ @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas

Shweta also shared pictures with her mother and other family members. She wrote: Familia❤️ #mummy #papa #bhai #bacche #nidwedsyas @palaktiwarii @tiwarinirmala @nidhaantiwari @yasmin8388 #nanhayatri

In another picture from the event, Reyansh can be seen planting a soft kiss on sister Palak's cheeks.

Palak shared it on her Instagram story with the caption: 2 seconds later he smacked me with that stick but we'll focus on the positives.

For the uninitiated, Shweta became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Later, she went to win the title of Bigg Boss 4 winner. And, she is currently seen on Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan along with Varun Badola.

