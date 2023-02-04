Actress Shweta Tiwari rose to prominence for her role in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is one of the most well-known celebrities in the Hindi television industry. In addition to acting, Shweta always makes her fans go gaga over her with her glamorous looks on Instagram. Recently, she shared a series of pictures of herself, dressed in western attire. Shweta Tiwari appears to don a boss lady look in the photos, dressed in a stylish brown co-ord set. She completed her look with statement earrings, bracelets, open hair, and subtle makeup.

Shweta Tiwari also spends a significant amount of time reading, as evidenced by her recent Instagram story. She revealed that she has finished 46 books, totaling 17,507 pages, in the year 2022.

She read books like Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, Ubik by Philip K Dick and Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale last year. It appears that Shweta is eager to expand her reading list, as she has already chosen her first book for 2023.

Last month, Shweta Tiwari shared that her first book for this year is Before I Fall by Lauren Oliver. The book follows the life of Samantha Kingston, a high school senior who lives her life to the fullest, until she is killed in an accident. She miraculously awakens the next morning. The plot of this novel revolves around what happens after she awakens from the dead.

Shweta Tiwari is currently featuring in the Zee TV show Main Hoon Aparajita. The soap opera tells the story of Aparajita Singh, a woman who is abandoned by her husband. Despite her difficult circumstances, Aparajita does everything she can to provide for her daughters. Shweta is joined on the show by Manav Gohil, Anushka Merchande and Shweta Gulati. Main Hoon Aparajita has received positive feedback from audiences for its storyline and outstanding performances by the cast, since its premiere in September 2022.

