Shweta Tiwari Wants Divyanka Tripathi to Win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Due to This Sweet Reason, Watch Video

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty was shot recently and the grand finale is all set to air on Colors on September 25 and 26. The top five contestants of the season are Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari, who are competing for the trophy and a new car. The participants appeared all dressed up in gorgeous attires for the shoot yesterday, September 21. The actors also took to their social media handles to share glimpses of their fun-filled finale shoot. Shweta shared a very adorable moment with Divyanka and showed that she is rooting for her even if they are competitors.

The video shared by the actress on her Instagram Stories section showed her receiving a foot massage from Divyanka as she was wearing high heels. Shweta on the other hand can be heard praising the actress for her massage skills. In her post, she also wrote that she wishes Divyanka wins the show.

Divyanka reshared the story on her Instagram handle as well.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in Cape Town earlier this year. Divyanka who was the first to reach the finale by winning a task had penned a sweet note for show host Rohit Shetty and shared some memories from the time of the shoot.

Divyanka thanked Rohit for the lessons he taught her during the KKK journey. She captioned her post on social media, “Late teacher’s day post. A confession- Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn’t have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true😁). I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever (sic)."

The contestants share a strong bond with each other and are often snapped with each other.

